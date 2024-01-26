McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris signs multi-year contract extension

WOKING, England — McLaren driver Lando Norris signed a multi-year contract extension with the Formula One team on Friday.

The 24-year-old British driver's existing contract ran until the end of 2025. The new deal secures his services alongside teammate Oscar Piastri for several more seasons in an exciting pairing. McLaren did not say how long was the new contract.

“It’s a great feeling to be staying,” Norris said. “I’ve grown up with McLaren and feel at home here, the team are like family to me.”

Norris joined McLaren as a junior driver in 2017 and became a test driver the following year. He made his F1 debut in 2019 and has 13 podium finishes. He became the third youngest podium finisher in F1 history when he took third place at the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign.

Norris claimed his first pole position at last season's Brazilian GP and secured six second-place finishes in a consistent campaign as McLaren improved to fourth place in the constructors' championship, having failed to score any points in five of the first eight races.

“The journey so far has been exciting, we’ve had ups and downs, but last season showed our desire to get back to competing at the front of the grid," Norris said. "The work (CEO) Zak (Brown), (team principal) Andrea (Stella) and the whole team have put in over the last year has been incredible and I’m confident in challenging for wins with McLaren."

Norris placed sixth in the drivers' championship, one point behind Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who signed a multi-year contract renewal on Thursday.

Brown paid tribute to Norris.

“He has shown fantastic commitment and desire to push the team forward,” Brown said. “Last season we saw the fundamental role Lando played with the impressive turnaround in results and I’m looking forward to continuing this push forward together with lots more podiums.”

Preseason testing begins on Feb. 21 in Bahrain, which also hosts the first of a record 24 races on March 2.

Red Bull star Max Verstappen is bidding for a fourth straight F1 title.