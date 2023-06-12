Thunder Valley Nationals Results
1. Justin Ashley; 2. Antron Brown; 3. Doug Kalitta; 4. Austin Prock; 5. Steve Torrence; 6. Josh Hart; 7. Spencer Massey; 8. Tony Schumacher; 9. Brittany Force; 10. Shawn Langdon; 11. Leah Pruett; 12. Mike Salinas; 13. Doug Foley; 14. Dan Mercier; 15. Cameron Ferre; 16. Clay Millican.
1. Ron Capps; 2. Alexis DeJoria; 3. Chad Green; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Matt Hagan; 6. Tim Wilkerson; 7. John Force; 8. Bobby Bode; 9. Terry Haddock; 10. J.R. Todd; 11. Mike McIntire; 12. Dave Richards; 13. Alex Laughlin; 14. Bob Tasca III; 15. Dale Creasy Jr.; 16. Cruz Pedregon.
1. Erica Enders; 2. Deric Kramer; 3. Cristian Cuadra; 4. Greg Anderson; 5. Kyle Koretsky; 6. Dallas Glenn; 7. Camrie Caruso; 8. Aaron Stanfield; 9. Shane Tucker; 10. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 11. Jerry Tucker; 12. Matt Hartford; 13. Fernando Cuadra Jr.; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. David Cuadra; 16. Bo Butner.
1. Steve Johnson; 2. Gaige Herrera; 3. Angie Smith; 4. Hector Arana Jr; 5. Eddie Krawiec; 6. Chip Ellis; 7. Chase Van Sant; 8. Ryan Oehler; 9. Marc Ingwersen; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Jianna Evaristo; 12. Kelly Clontz; 13. John Hall; 14. Marcus Hylton; 15. Matt Smith; 16. Ron Tornow.
Justin Ashley, 3.718 seconds, 336.49 mph def. Antron Brown, 6.148 seconds, 109.79 mph.
Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.998, 325.45 def. Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.999, 326.48.
Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.680, 204.08 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.727, 197.05.
Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 7.174, 158.63 def. Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, Foul - Red Light.
Monty Bogan, Chevy Camaro, 9.240, 139.16 def. Dan Fletcher, Camaro, 9.839, 132.22.
Jeff Strickland, Chevy Camaro, 9.297, 143.14 def. Jimmy Hidalgo Jr., Pontiac GTO, 10.972, 115.04.
Jeremy Mason, Dragster, 8.922, 167.49 def. Michael Holcombe, Dragster, 8.916, 174.93.
Jacob Elrod, Chevy Corvette, 9.987, 150.15 def. John Labbous Jr., Corvette, 10.237, 126.79.
Matt Sackman, Dragster, 6.187, 217.88 def. Al Miller, Dragster, 6.991, 187.47.
Kris Thorne, Chevy Camaro, 5.816, 245.32 def. Mike Castellana, Camaro, Foul - Red Light.
Aaron Stanfield, Chevy Camaro, 8.361, 128.54 def. Del Holbrook, Ford Mustang, 11.766, 123.00.
Bobby Cottrell, Chevy Camaro, 4.813, 234.33 def. Geoff Monise, Pontiac Firebird, 6.772, 110.91.
TOP FUEL
Tony Schumacher, 3.767, 328.06 def. Dan Mercier, 3.877, 313.80; Doug Kalitta, 3.724, 329.26 def. Clay Millican, 3.992, 234.82; Antron Brown, 3.767, 328.78 def. Brittany Force, 3.749, 327.51; Spencer Massey, 3.781, 325.77 def. Leah Pruett, 3.824, 57.04; Justin Ashley, 3.763, 328.70 def. Doug Foley, 3.871, 315.19; Steve Torrence, 3.691, 330.55 def. Shawn Langdon, 3.779, 325.85; Josh Hart, 3.793, 331.36 def. Mike Salinas, 3.839, 318.24; Austin Prock, 3.777, 327.66 def. Cameron Ferre, 3.883, 294.37;
Prock, 3.732, 328.94 def. Massey, 3.871, 309.77; Brown, 3.765, 329.50 def. Schumacher, 5.699, 116.82; Ashley, 3.756, 329.83 def. Hart, 3.780, 328.86; Kalitta, 3.733, 329.34 def. Torrence, 3.745, 329.10;
Brown, 3.730, 330.80 def. Kalitta, 3.973, 251.25; Ashley, 3.728, 330.23 def. Prock, 7.154, 127.98;
Ashley, 3.718, 336.49 def. Brown, 6.148, 109.79.
Chad Green, Ford Mustang, 3.966, 325.85 def. Terry Haddock, Mustang, 4.060, 310.41; Bobby Bode, Mustang, 4.603, 242.93 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 4.767, 209.33; Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.962, 324.36 def. Alex Laughlin, Dodge Charger, 4.261, 259.66; Ron Capps, Toyota Supra, 3.964, 328.94 def. Dave Richards, Mustang, 4.223, 302.35; Alexis DeJoria, Supra, 3.983, 324.44 def. Cruz Pedregon, Charger, Broke; Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.984, 324.59 def. Dale Creasy Jr., Charger, 5.305, 139.86; John Force, Camaro, 3.999, 326.95 def. J.R. Todd, Supra, 4.131, 258.52; Matt Hagan, Charger, 4.021, 324.75 def. Mike McIntire, Toyota Camry, 4.164, 265.01;
Green, 3.970, 326.79 def. Wilkerson, 3.968, 327.51; Hight, 3.913, 324.20 def. Hagan, 3.952, 330.23; Capps, 3.946, 321.81 def. Force, 6.143, 108.43; DeJoria, 4.154, 296.31 def. Bode, Foul - Outer Boundary;
Capps, 3.918, 328.86 def. Green, 4.003, 321.73; DeJoria, 3.979, 324.05 def. Hight, 7.840, 87.07;
Capps, 3.998, 325.45 def. DeJoria, 3.999, 326.48.
Kyle Koretsky, Chevy Camaro, 6.652, 205.29 def. Shane Tucker, Camaro, 6.670, 205.44; Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.656, 204.35 def. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.690, 205.13; Camrie Caruso, Camaro, 6.653, 205.38 def. Bo Butner, Camaro, 8.531, 98.53; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.665, 205.19 def. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.694, 203.68; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.652, 204.39 def. Jerry Tucker, Camaro, Foul - Red Light; Cristian Cuadra, Ford Mustang, 6.689, 204.76 def. David Cuadra, Mustang, 7.493, 139.56; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.646, 206.10 def. Fernando Cuadra Jr., Mustang, 6.714, 204.60; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.659, 206.04 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.723, 203.25;
C. Cuadra, 6.711, 204.08 def. Caruso, 7.272, 132.15; Anderson, 6.856, 175.71 def. Glenn, 6.926, 156.08; Enders, 6.677, 205.26 def. Koretsky, 6.671, 203.95; Kramer, 6.678, 204.23 def. Stanfield, Broke;
Kramer, 6.680, 204.39 def. C. Cuadra, 23.331, 28.50; Enders, 6.722, 204.51 def. Anderson, Broke;
Enders, 6.680, 204.08 def. Kramer, 6.727, 197.05.
Angie Smith, 6.917, 196.93 def. Jianna Evaristo, Suzuki, 6.988, 193.63; Chip Ellis, 6.894, 194.02 def. John Hall, Buell, 7.438, 144.32; Chase Van Sant, Suzuki, 6.929, 195.00 def. Matt Smith, Suzuki, Broke; Ryan Oehler, 7.112, 193.60 def. Marc Ingwersen, Foul - Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.880, 193.54 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.937, 192.71; Hector Arana Jr, 6.883, 198.00 def. Marcus Hylton, 16.313, 44.04; Eddie Krawiec, Suzuki, 6.864, 196.50 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 7.033, 192.80; Gaige Herrera, Suzuki, 6.816, 195.73 def. Ron Tornow, Foul - Red Light;
A. Smith, 6.984, 192.41 def. Ellis, Foul - Red Light; Arana Jr, 11.764, 69.96 def. Oehler, Foul - Red Light; Johnson, 6.899, 192.85 def. Krawiec, 6.870, 196.99; Herrera, 6.805, 196.99 def. Van Sant, 6.976, 193.10;
Johnson, 6.894, 194.13 def. Arana Jr, 8.682, 105.42; Herrera, 6.845, 195.73 def. A. Smith, 6.933, 196.07;
Johnson, 7.174, 158.63 def. Herrera, Foul - Red Light.
1. Justin Ashley, 633; 2. Steve Torrence, 569; 3. (tie) Brittany Force, 511; Austin Prock, 511; 5. (tie) Antron Brown, 499; Leah Pruett, 499; 7. Mike Salinas, 448; 8. Josh Hart, 433; 9. Doug Kalitta, 404; 10. Shawn Langdon, 367.
1. Ron Capps, 612; 2. Matt Hagan, 580; 3. Robert Hight, 555; 4. Chad Green, 540; 5. Alexis DeJoria, 529; 6. Bob Tasca III, 497; 7. Tim Wilkerson, 472; 8. John Force, 451; 9. Cruz Pedregon, 372; 10. J.R. Todd, 345.
1. Dallas Glenn, 638; 2. Deric Kramer, 499; 3. Matt Hartford, 445; 4. Troy Coughlin Jr., 430; 5. Aaron Stanfield, 425; 6. Greg Anderson, 388; 7. Camrie Caruso, 387; 8. (tie) Cristian Cuadra, 369; Erica Enders, 369; 10. Bo Butner, 344.
1. Gaige Herrera, 488; 2. Eddie Krawiec, 272; 3. Steve Johnson, 264; 4. Hector Arana Jr, 246; 5. Matt Smith, 240; 6. Angie Smith, 237; 7. Chase Van Sant, 222; 8. Joey Gladstone, 194; 9. Chip Ellis, 190; 10. Jianna Evaristo, 168.