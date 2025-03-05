NHRA driver Tony Schumacher lands a part-time ride with Rick Ware Racing for 2025 season

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — “The Sarge” is back for another NHRA season.

Eight-time Top Fuel champion and 88-time race winner Tony Schumacher announced Wednesday that he will run a partial schedule for Rick Ware Racing this season. The winningest Top Fuel driver in NHRA history hopes to turn the part-time gig into a full-time ride in 2026.

The 55-year-old Schumacher says he expects to compete “at a high level immediately" with RWR and alongside teammate Clay Millican.

“The passion and commitment Rick and his group have for racing is incredible, and I can’t wait to get behind the wheel," said Schumacher, who earned his “Sarge” nickname while driving an Army-sponsored dragster for years. “A limited schedule this year allows us to prepare for 2026 and show people what we’re capable of.”

The NHRA Mission Foods Series kicks off its 74th season this weekend with the Gatornationals in Gainesville, Florida. Schumacher won't be behind the wheel for the opener; his 2025 schedule will be announced later.

Schumacher won twice last year with JCM Racing and finished eighth in the championship standings. JCM owner Joe Maynard moved to an all-female-driver lineup this season that features Alexis DeJoria in Funny Car and Ida Zetterström driving part time in the Top Fuel division.

Schumacher, the son of NHRA great Don Schumacher, won Top Fuel championships in 1999, 2004-09 and 2014.

“Tony is a huge addition to RWR," said team owner Rick Ware, who expanded his racing program to NHRA in 2022. "Bringing a driver of his caliber into our race team strengthens our overall program. We now have two of the best NHRA drivers and sponsor ambassadors in the sport.

"With Clay and Tony working together, they can feed off each other’s strengths, provide detailed feedback and collaborate on what they’re experiencing in the car, and that just elevates our entire operation.”