Newsday wins APSE top honors for Sunday sports, multimedia

Newsday’s Sunday sports section won top-10 honors at The Associated Press Sports Editors annual contest this week in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. Newsday also won top-10 honors in the multimedia category for “Be the GM,” an NFL draft interactive.

Newsday’s winning Sunday submission included the Feb. 14, 2016, mandatory entry featuring the Mets’ and Yankees’ spring training previews, feature stories on Kobe Bryant and Stony Brook’s Jameel Warney and St. Joseph’s College Athletic Director Shantey Hill, along with area college baseball and softball previews and coverage of high school championship events.

“This prestigious honor is a tribute to our energetic reporters, editors and designers,” said Sunday Sports editor Norm Cohen. “Recognition by APSE is tough to come by.”

In “Be the GM,” by Nick Klopsis, Matthew Cassella, TC McCarthy, Mark LaMonica and James Stewart, readers were given the tools to create their own three-round mock draft for the Jets and Giants, see how their picks stacked up against others and share their results on social media.

Newsday also earned an honorable mentions for its daily sports section and for the Baseball Preview entry in the special sections category.