German skier Strasser leads night slalom, chases 1st victory since winning the race last year

SCHLADMING, Austria — German skier Linus Strasser took a big opening-run lead in a floodlit men's World Cup slalom on Wednesday, chasing his first victory since winning the annual night race a year ago.

Strasser finished more than three-tenths of a second ahead of the field despite a mistake at the bottom of the Planai course.

Strasser has five career wins, but none since his back-to-back triumphs within four days in the classic slaloms of Kitzbuehel and Schladming last year.

Norwegian runner-up Timon Haugan trailed by 0.31 seconds and Swiss allrounder Loic Meillard was 0.36 behind in third.

Defending slalom World Cup champion Manuel Feller loomed in fourth, 0.46 off the lead. The Austrian is after his first podium result this season.

Olympic champion Clement Noel, who leads the discipline standings after winning four of the eight slaloms this season, had 0.71 to make up in the second run later Wednesday.

It's the last men's slalom before the Feb. 4-16 world championships in nearby Saalbach-Hinterglemm.