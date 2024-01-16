Slalom dominators Shiffrin and Vlhova set up another duel for victory at night race in Austria

FLACHAU, Austria — Mikaela Shiffrin was edged out by Slovakian skier Petra Vlhova in the opening run of women’s World Cup night race Tuesday as the pair continued their slalom rivalry.

The American ski star trailed Vlhova by 0.07 seconds upon her return to the circuit, nine days after she didn’t finish the previous slalom while battling a cold, and two days after she visited her partner Aleksander Aamodt Kilde in a hospital in Switzerland following the Norwegian skier’s crash in a downhill.

“I feel 100 percent healthy again, though the last days were not a lot of sleep, but that’s a different kind of thing,” Shiffrin said.

On a fast course, set by Swedish team coach Manuel Gamper, both Shiffrin and Vlhova had all-attacking runs as they built a substantial lead over the rest of the field. Only Swedish skiers Anna Swenn Larsson, who was 0.52 behind, and Sara Hector managed to finish within a second of the leading time.

“I felt quite strong with my skiing, so I’m super happy with it,” Shiffrin said. “When I crossed the finish, I thought it takes a specific run to be faster. I knew Petra can do that.”

Vlhova lost time on the American in the first section but built her advantage in the middle part of the floodlit Griessenkar course.

“I really enjoyed it,” Vlhova said. “It’s really easy and I had to attack, so I tried to attack as much as I could.”

Slovakia's Petra Vlhova competes during an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan.16, 2024. Credit: AP/Marco Trovati

Shiffrin and Vlhova have each won three of the six slaloms so far this season, with the American leading her rival by a mere five points in the discipline standings.

Shiffrin’s teammate AJ Hurt, who finished third in the previous slalom, was on course for another top-10 finish, posting the ninth-fastest time.

Another teammate, Paula Moltzan, was the fastest starter but then had an awkward crash when she straddled a gate and her left ski went up in the air, forcing her leg to bend sideward.

However, the American avoided injuries.

United States' Mikaela Shiffrin inspects the course prior to an alpine ski, women's World Cup slalom in Flachau, Austria, Tuesday, Jan.16, 2024. Credit: AP/Giovanni Auletta

“My knee is absolutely fine, which is really lucky,” Moltzan said. “I just landed on my pole on my back, so I feel like I have a bruise on my back. I’m lucky that I’m really flexible.”

Two lower-ranked skiers finished in the top 15: Australian-born Caitlin McFarlane, who competes for France, started 69th but placed 13th, and Dzenifera Germane of Latvia started 50th and finished 14th.