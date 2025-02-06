Austrian skier Stephanie Venier wins the women's super-G at the worlds. Vonn hooks gate and DNF

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — Austrian skier Stephanie Venier won the women's super-G at the Alpine skiing world championships on Thursday.

Federica Brignone of Italy finished 0.10 seconds behind to take the silver medal, while Lauren Macuga of the United States and Kajsa Vickhoff Lie of Norway shared bronzes, 0.24 off the lead.

Lindsey Vonn hooked a gate with her right arm early in her run and did not finish in her first appearance at the worlds in six years. She avoided falling and was able to stop but then grasped her arm in apparent pain.

The gate pressed on her forearm, locked her elbow by her side and pushed the whole arm back with pressure on her shoulder.

Spectators in the area let out a collective gasp of astonishment and grew silent with concern. Vonn skied down to the finish and waved to the crowd.

Vonn retired in 2019 after winning bronze in downhill in Are, Sweden, following several injuries, but returned to the circuit this season with a new titanium right knee.

The race started in mostly sunny conditions, but more clouds came in after the first half hour. More parts of the course were in the shadow when Vonn started in 30th position.

Austria's Stephanie Venier speeds down the course during a women's Super-G, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

Venier was the 2013 junior world champion in super-G but a silver in downhill from the 2017 worlds was her only medal in a senior race before Thursday’s triumph.

“It sounds unreal. I slept so bad last night, I was so nervous,” Venier told Austrian TV. “I was extremely nervous at the start, I didn't know how to handle, but it was probably a good omen.”

Venier has three career World Cup wins, including one in a super-G in Switzerland a year ago.

Thursday's opening race at the worlds took place exactly one year before the 2026 opening ceremony for the Milan-Cortina Olympics.