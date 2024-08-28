SportsOlympics

LI's Anastasia Pagonis goes for Paralympic gold in swimming

Long Island's Anastasia Pagonis, who is severely visually impaired, will be swimming for a gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris. Credit: Getty / Al Bello

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Watch in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME