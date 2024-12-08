SportsOlympics

Weather affects World Cup bobsled, luge races in Austria and Germany

Nico Gleirscher of Austria celebrates winning the men's sprint race...

Nico Gleirscher of Austria celebrates winning the men's sprint race at the Luge World Cup in Igls near Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

By The Associated Press

ALTENBERG, Germany — Germany swept the podium spots in the first women's bobsled World Cup race of the season Sunday, with the team of Laura Nolte and Deborah Levi getting the victory.

Lisa Buckwitz and Neele Schuten took second in Altenberg, and Kim Kalicki and Lauren Siebert finished third for Germany.

The top U.S. sled was driven by Kaillie Humphries and pushed by Jasmine Jones. They placed fifth.

In the four-man event, which was shortened to one heat because of weather, Germany’s Francesco Friedrich drove to the win. There was a tie for second between the sleds driven by Austria’s Markus Treichl and Germany’s Johannes Lochner.

The U.S. four-man sled driven by Frank del Duca was 13th.

Luge

Austria swept the medals in a men’s World Cup race on its home track in Igls on Sunday, with Nico Gleirscher winning, Jonas Mueller second and David Gleirscher third. The Austrians even got fourth: that spot went to Wolfgang Kindl.

Jonny Gustafson was the top American in the men's race, placing 11th.

People enjoy the freshly fallen snow in Igls near Innsbruck,...

People enjoy the freshly fallen snow in Igls near Innsbruck, Austria, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024. Credit: AP/Matthias Schrader

A team relay scheduled for later Sunday was canceled because of heavy snow.

Up next

Luge: World Cup at Oberhof, Germany, Dec. 14-15.

Bobsled: World Cup at Sigulda, Latvia, Dec. 14-15.

Skeleton: World Cup at Sigulda, Latvia, Friday.

