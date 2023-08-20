Boston Marathon winner Hellen Obiri and fellow Kenyan Wesley Kiptoo win Falmouth Road Race

FALMOUTH, Mass. — Wesley Kiptoo tied the course record in winning the Falmouth Road Race on Sunday, and fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri, the reigning Boston Marathon champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist, won the women's race in the second-fastest time in the event's 51-year history.

With temperatures in the low 70s and winds at her back, Obiri won in 35 minutes, 13 seconds to prevail by 19 seconds. Emily Sisson, of Providence, Rhode Island, was second in 35:32 — the fastest time ever by an American woman.

Kiptoo finished in 31:08, tying the course record set by Gilbert Okari in 2004. An NCAA champion at Iowa State, Kiptoo will make his marathon debut in Chicago in October.

Clayton Young of Utah was fifth in 32:02 and the top American.

Both wheelchair winners broke the course record.

Daniel Romanchuk broke the men’s mark by 25 seconds, finishing in 21:23. Susannah Scaroni won by nearly five minutes in 24:38, breaking the course record set last year by 52 seconds.

Nearly 10,000 athletes took part in the race.