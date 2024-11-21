SportsOlympics

Double Olympic champ Alistair Brownlee retires from triathlon

FILE -Britain's Alistair Brownlee, poses for the media with his...

FILE -Britain's Alistair Brownlee, poses for the media with his gold medal for winning the men's ITU World Championship Series Triathlon race in London, Aug., 7, 2011. Credit: AP/Alastair Grant

By The Associated Press

LONDON — Double Olympic champion Alistair Brownlee announced his retirement from triathlon at the age of 36 on Thursday.

Brownlee won gold medals in London in 2012 and Rio de Janeiro in 2016, with his younger brother, Jonny, making the podium on both occasions. The siblings' exploits helped to push triathlon into the mainstream in Britain, with current Olympic champion Alex Yee of Britain crediting them as inspirations.

Alistair Brownlee was also world champion in 2009 and 2011, and a four-time European champion.

He wrote on X it was “time to close this chapter.”

“This marks my transition from professional triathlon, a moment approached with both dread and excitement in equal measure,” he wrote.

Brownlee said he was excited to try new challenges and had some “projects I’m eager to tackle.”

But he knew his time as an elite triathlete was over.

“It has got more difficult for me,” he said in an interview published on the website of Britain's Olympic team. “I can’t do anywhere near the training that I used to be able to do. So I also found it hard at times being on the start line, knowing that I’m not prepared to the level that I’d like to be.

“And I’m older, I’m 36. I’ve done it for a long time and there’s a lot of other things I want to do with my life.”

More Olympics

US track wants to shorten Olympic trials and put them at LA Coliseum1m read
Los Angeles is on the clock for 2028 Olympics with focus turning to delivery and planning next year2m read
FIFA and IOC hold different track records with Trump ahead of World Cup and Olympics in US5m read
Canada Soccer Association says Olympics drone-spying scandal was not an isolated misstep

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME