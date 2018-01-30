Winter Olympics: Who is Chloe Kim?

— Chloe Kim was born on April 23, 2000, in Long Beach, California.

— The 17-year-old is the youngest member of the U.S. snowboarding pro halfpipe team.

— Kim began snowboarding at age 4 and started competing for Team Mountain High out of Wrightwood, California, at age 6. She now competes with the Mammoth Mountain Snowboard Team out of Mammoth Lakes, California.

— She spent third and fourth grade studying and training in Switzerland.

— The first-generation Korean-American speaks three languages: English, French and Korean.

— Kim has won five X Games medals, including three gold, in the halfpipe. She became the first athlete in X Games history to earn three gold medals before turning 16.

— In 2016 at the Park City Grand Prix, Kim made history by becoming the first woman to land back-to-back 1080s and score a perfect 100. Shaun White is the only other snowboarder to land a perfect score.

— Kim finished first in the halfpipe and sixth overall in the 2017 FIS World Cup Standings.

— She was named one of Time Magazine’s “30 Most Influential Teens” three years in a row from 2015 to 2017.