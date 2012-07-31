SportsOlympics

Coram boxer Jamel Herring to fight Tuesday

JULY 18: Boxer Amir Khan (R) shakes hands with Jamel...

JULY 18: Boxer Amir Khan (R) shakes hands with Jamel Herring of the USA after being presented a gift from the USA Olympic Boxing team during the Amir Khan & USA Olympic Boxing Team Press Day at the Gloves Community Gym. (July 18, 2012) Credit: Getty Images

Team USA hopes to improve its London Games record to 5-1 Tuesday when light welterweight Jamel Herring steps into the ring to face Kazakhstan's Daniyar Yeleussinov in a first-round bout.

The Coram native, a Marine who did two tours in Iraq, is the only U.S. boxer scheduled to fight Tuesday.

Herring, the captain of Team USA boxing, wears his Marine colors with pride.

"This [Marine] flag has traveled with me all over the world for the past few years and now it's here with me in London," Herring posted on his Twitter account Monday.

A 2012 national champion and two-time Armed Forces champ, Herring is the first Marine to make the Olympic boxing team since Sergio Reyes in 1992.

Other notable Marines to make past Olympic boxing teams were Ken Norton and Leon Spinks.

Team USA suffered its first defeat of the Olympics Monday as Staten Island's Marcus Browne lost to Australian Damien Hooper, 13-11.

