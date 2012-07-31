Coram boxer Jamel Herring to fight Tuesday

Team USA hopes to improve its London Games record to 5-1 Tuesday when light welterweight Jamel Herring steps into the ring to face Kazakhstan's Daniyar Yeleussinov in a first-round bout.

The Coram native, a Marine who did two tours in Iraq, is the only U.S. boxer scheduled to fight Tuesday.

Herring, the captain of Team USA boxing, wears his Marine colors with pride.

"This [Marine] flag has traveled with me all over the world for the past few years and now it's here with me in London," Herring posted on his Twitter account Monday.

A 2012 national champion and two-time Armed Forces champ, Herring is the first Marine to make the Olympic boxing team since Sergio Reyes in 1992.

Other notable Marines to make past Olympic boxing teams were Ken Norton and Leon Spinks.

Team USA suffered its first defeat of the Olympics Monday as Staten Island's Marcus Browne lost to Australian Damien Hooper, 13-11.