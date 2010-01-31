Cuche defiant about Olympics despite broken thumb

(AP) — Swiss skier Didier Cuche says he will be able to challenge for medals at the Vancouver Olympics despite his broken right thumb.

Cuche said Sunday that he expects to be able to ski aggressively with a specially designed splint protecting his injury.

However, he does not expect to ski again until training at Whistler Mountain before the downhill gold medal race on Feb. 13.

Cuche damaged his thumb Friday after falling in a World Cup giant slalom race at Kranjska Gora, Slovenia.

The 35-year-old world champion in super-G had a titanium plate fixed Saturday to stablize the injury.

Cuche's surgeon, Stephan Schindele, says the injury will take six to eight weeks to heal fully.