Emotions pour from tight-knit skating community following DC plane crash carrying athletes, coaches

The tight-knit figure skating community was rocked Wednesday when an American Airlines flight carrying athletes, parents and coaches from a development camp in Wichita, Kansas, collided with an Army helicopter and crashed into the Potomac River.

Sixty passengers and four crew members on the flight, along with three soldiers aboard the Blackhawk helicopter, are presumed dead. Among those killed were young skaters Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, their mothers and coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov, all of them representing the prestigious Skating Club of Boston.

The accident was an eerie reminder of the 1961 plane crash that killed the U.S. delegation en route to the world championships in Prague. Many of the top skaters on that team, including sisters Laurie and Maribel Owen, were from the Boston club.

“I’m in complete shock. I’m sorry, I don’t even know what to say. Young skaters, coaches, parents, so many bright lights in our community. My heart goes out to the victims and their loved ones.” — two-time and reigning U.S. champion Amber Glenn.

“I’m heartbroken by the tragic loss of my fellow skaters in this devastating accident. The figure skating community is a family, and this loss is beyond words. My thoughts are with their families, friends and everyone affected. We will never forget them.” — three-time U.S. and reigning world champion Ilia Malinin.

World champions Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov of Russia execute a throw during the pairs short competition at the World Figure Skating competition in Edmonton, Alberta, March 19, 1996. Credit: AP/Dave Buston

“My heart breaks for my skating community and all who are involved in the plane crash. Too much is still unknown. Sending love and prayers.” — former Olympic and world champion Kristi Yamaguchi.

“My heart breaks for my skating family today and my thoughts and prayers go out to all those impacted by this horrible tragedy. At a loss for words for my friends Evgenia Shishkova & Vadim Naumov and their son Maxim.” — former Olympic and world champion Brian Boitano.

Search and rescue efforts are seen around a wreckage site in the Potomac River from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2025, in Arlington, Va. Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

"There are no words. Nothing that can truly represent the devastation caused by the plane crash in Washington, D.C., last night. A tragedy that claimed the lives of skaters, coaches, parents and officials. My heart is shattered for our skating community.” — former Olympic and world champion Scott Hamilton.

“I had the opportunity to work with many of these kids that were onboard. Amazing, strong, driven, funny, caring kids. I can’t even process this horror.” — two-time U.S. pairs champion Ashley Cain-Gribble.

“Skating is a very close and tight-knit community. These kids and their parents, they’re here at our facility in Norwood, six, sometimes seven days a week. It’s a close, tight bond. This will have long-reaching impacts for our skating community.” — Doug Zeghibe, chief executive officer at the Skating Club of Boston.

“We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy." — U.S. Figure Skating.

“The International Skating Union and the global skating community are deeply shocked by the tragic accident involving an American Airlines flight in Washington, D.C. We are heartbroken to learn that figure skaters, along with their families, friends, and coaches, are understood to be among those on board. We remain in close contact with U.S. Figure Skating and offer our full support during this incredibly difficult time.” — International Skating Union.

“In this day and age, everybody is so removed from tragedy and so desensitized to it. But when it’s somebody that you know and when it’s somebody that you love and somebody that you care about, everything becomes more real. A lot of us are in a great deal of pain and a lot of us are in a great deal of disbelief." — Boston-based skating choreographer Adam Blake.