German bobsled athlete Wulff tests positive for doping at race won with Olympic champion Friedrich

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — A German push athlete for Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich tested positive for a banned stimulant when winning a World Cup two-man event, the International Testing Agency said Friday.

Simon Wulff, the fourth-fastest German sprinter all-time over 100 meters, tested positive for methylhexaneamine when teaming with Friedrich to win a two-man bob World Cup event one month ago at Altenberg, Germany. It was Wulff's first World Cup race in his debut season.

The ITA said Wulff can continue competing during the case because the drug is classed as a specified substance.

Wulff was due to compete with Friedrich this weekend at St. Moritz, Switzerland, but is expected to be dropped by the German team.

The 24-year-old athlete, who ran track for Northwestern State University in Louisiana, joined the Friedrich team this season targeting the 2026 Milan-Cortina d’Ampezzo Olympics. Sliding events will be raced either in Cortina or Lake Placid, New York.

Friedrich was the double Olympic champion in two-man and four-man at the past two Winter Games.

The ITA gave no timetable for a disciplinary case against Wulff.