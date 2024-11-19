US runner Shannon Rowbury on course for 2012 Olympic medal after Russian disqualified

The results of the London Olympics are still changing more than 12 years later.

Shannon Rowbury of the United States took another step toward a long-delayed bronze medal on Tuesday when Russian runner Tatyana Tomashova was officially disqualified from the women's 1,500 meters final at the London Games.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases in track and field, said Tomashova had not filed an appeal against a doping ban she was given at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in September.

That means the decision is “final and binding" in the records of World Athletics, and the International Olympic Committee has been informed, the AIU added.

"We are committed to protecting the integrity of athletics and, even when events have long passed, we will investigate potential violations fully,” AIU chair David Howman said in a statement. “I believe this outcome will still be meaningful for those who are justly recognised as a consequence.”

Tomashova’s disqualification should also raise Abeba Aregawi into the silver medal position. She was competing for Ethiopia at the time and later represented Sweden.

Tomashova was given a 10-year doping ban in September. The court said at the time that she tested positive for anabolic steroids in samples she gave in June and July 2012, weeks ahead of the Olympics in London. The AIU has said the case was based on records that emerged much later indicating doping cover-ups at what was then the Moscow anti-doping laboratory.

Shannon Rowbury of the United States, right, celebrates her win in the women's 3000m during the Diamond League athletics meet at The Stadium in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, Friday, July 26, 2013. Credit: AP/Sang Tan

The women's 1,500 final from the 2012 Olympics ranks among the most tainted events in Olympic history following more than a decade of doping revelations and legal battles.

The original gold and silver medalists from Turkey, Asli Cakir Alptekin and Gamze Bulut, have long since been disqualified and banned for doping, and so have other athletes. Tomashova was originally the fourth-place finisher and Rowbury crossed the line sixth.

There might be another long wait for the medals.

The IOC has final approval to reallocate medals. Medal presentation ceremonies can be held at a world championships or a future Olympics. The next Summer Games is in 2028 in Los Angeles. The IOC board is set to meet next month.

Rowbury is now aged 40 and retired from racing, and worked as a broadcaster at the Paris Olympics analyzing track races for NBC.