SportsOlympics

American skier Bella Wright sustains minor injury in downhill crash

United States' Isabella Wright speeds down the course during an...

United States' Isabella Wright speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

By The Associated Press

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy — American skier Bella Wright sustained just a minor injury after crashing in a World Cup downhill race on Saturday.

Wright had been airlifted off the course but later returned to the finish area with bandages on her chin.

“Just a little chin laceration, no biggie,” the U.S. Ski Team said on X with a photo of Wright giving a thumbs-up.

Wright lost control midway through her run down the Olympia delle Tofane course and was immediately tended to by medical personnel.

Then she was loaded onto a stretcher and taken off the mountain by helicopter.

On Friday, teammate Mikaela Shiffrin and Olympic downhill champion Corinne Suter were also airlifted off the mountain.

More Olympics

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME