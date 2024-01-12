Defending champions Guignard and Fabbri take the lead in ice dance at European figure skating champs

KAUNAS, Lithuania — Defending champions Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri closed in on retaining their ice dance title at the European figure skating championships on Friday by taking first place in the rhythm dance.

Just as they did last year, the Italian pair took a slender lead over Britain's Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson ahead of Saturday's free dance.

Skating to “Holding Out For A Hero" by Bonnie Tyler, Guignard and Fabbri scored 86.80 points for a lead of 1.60 over Fear and Gibson.

Third place is held by Lithuania's Allison Reed and Saulius Ambrulevicius on 80.73. The American-born Reed has skated for Lithuania since 2017.

The free skate in the men's competitions is later Friday.