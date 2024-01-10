New pair Metelkina and Berulava lead European figure skating championships after short program

KAUNAS, Lithuania — Anastasiia Metelkina and Luka Berulava of Georgia took the lead in the pairs short program at the European figure skating championships Wednesday in their first season together.

The 18-year-old Metelkina and 21-year-old Berulava, who were both born in Russia, had previously competed at elite level with other partners. They had only skated in three junior competitions and one second-tier senior event together before Wednesday, going undefeated so far. They took the lead with a score of 71.30 points.

Another newly formed pair, Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin, were in second place on 69.63. They avoided major mistakes but were three points shy of the short-program score which helped them win last month's Grand Prix Finals. Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise were in third for Italy on 67.05.

Defending champions Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy were seventh on 61.52 after a series of mistakes in their short program. The pairs competition concludes with the free skate Thursday.

The men's short program is later Wednesday.

Russia and Belarus are not competing at the European Championships because they remain barred from International Skating Union events following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.