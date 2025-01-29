SportsOlympics

Germany's Hase and Volodin take the lead in pairs at European figure skating championships

Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany perform during...

Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin of Germany perform during the pairs short program at the ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. Credit: AP/Sergei Grits

By The Associated Press

TALLINN, Estonia — Germany's Minerva Fabienne Hase and Nikita Volodin put themselves firmly on course for their first European figure skating title Wednesday in the pairs short program.

Coming off a win at the Grand Prix Final last month, Hase and Volodin skated a clean program, except for a one-point penalty for a time violation, to score 71.59 points.

The Germans lead by just over three points from Sara Conti and Niccolo Macii of Italy, who dropped points when Conti put a knee down on landing a throw triple loop.

Hungary's Maria Pavlova and Alexei Sviatchenko are third on 65.88.

Last year's European champions Lucrezia Beccari and Matteo Guarise of Italy aren't defending their title because of a season-ending foot injury for Beccari that required surgery.

The women's short program is later Wednesday. Defending champion Loena Hendrickx is not competing because of an ankle injury.

