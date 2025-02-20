World champions Chock and Bates of the US are 2nd behind Canadian duo in Four Continents ice dance

SEOUL, South Korea — Two-time and reigning world champions Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States finished just one point behind Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier of Canada in rhythm dance at the figure skating Four Continents competition on Thursday.

Skating to a medley of music that included “Rock Around the Clock” and “Stayin’ Alive,” Chock and Bates produced an energetic routine that received 86.21 points to temporarily move into first place.

But defending champions Gilles and Poirier, the last skaters to take the ice, scored 87.22 points for their upbeat routine to a medley of surf music. Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha, also of Canada, finished third with 82.86.

Chock and Bates missed the Four Continents last year and were aiming for their fourth title in the competition. The married couple won the event in 2019, 2020 and 2023.

The Americans are using the meet in South Korea as an important stepping stone ahead of the March 25-30 world championships in Boston.

“It’s a very important competition, not only because many top skaters participate, but also because it’s our last competition before worlds,” Chock said. “It’s a good opportunity to show the training that’s been put in during the middle part of the season.”

The ice dance event wraps up on Saturday with the free dance.

Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States perform during the ice dance rhythm dance program in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at the Mokdong ice rink in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Lee Jin-man

In the pairs short program, 2023 world champions Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara of Japan were first with 74.73 points.

Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea of the United States finished second with 70.32 points while Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud of Canada were third with 69.79.

World champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada were fourth.

Skating to “Paint it Black,” Kihara and Miura’s routine was highlighted by a level three triple twist, a throw triple lutz and a level four step sequence.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, of Canada perform during the ice dance rhythm dance program in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at the Mokdong ice rink in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. Credit: AP/Lee Jin-man

Kihara and Miura were the 2023 Four Continents champions when the event was held in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A total of 95 skaters/couples representing 15 countries are taking part in the event sanctioned by the International Skating Union. Seoul is hosting the competition for the third time following 2020 and 2015.

The men’s short program is later Thursday.