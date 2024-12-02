SportsOlympics

World pairs champs Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps withdraw from Grand Prix Final due to his illness

Deanna Stellato-Dudek ja Maxime Deschamps of Canada perform during pairs' free skating at the international figure skating competition Finlandia Trophy in Helsinki, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/Mikko Stig

By The Associated Press

GRENOBLE, France — World pairs champions Deanna Stellato-Dudek and Maxime Deschamps of Canada withdrew from the prestigious Grand Prix Final on Monday because Deschamps is recovering from an illness and unable to compete.

Rebecca Ghilardi and Filippo Ambrosini of Italy will replace them. The select competition begins Thursday at the Patinoire Polesud with the pairs short program, and the medals will be decided after the pairs free skate on Friday night.

The Grand Prix Final is traditionally a preview of the world championship, which takes place in March in Boston.

Stellato-Dudek and Deschamps were among the favorites for the Grand Prix Final, which brings together the top six skaters and pairs in each discipline to conclude the Grand Prix season. The couple were third at the Grand Prix Final last year, then swept the Grand Prix of Finland and defended their Skate Canada title in front of home fans this season.

Ghilardi and Ambrosini were third at the Grand Prix of Finland and Grand Prix de France this season.

