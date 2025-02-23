South Korean skater Kim wins Four Continents to prevent American sweep of podium

SEOUL, South Korea — Local favorite Kim Chae-yeon of South Korea won the Four Continents figure skating competition with a near-flawless free skate on Sunday to prevent an American sweep of the podium.

Kim, who led after the short program, produced a season’s best score of 148.36 in the free skate to finish with a total of 222.38 points.

Bradie Tennell of the United States also had a season-best free skate with 137.80 points and was second with a score of 204.38.

American Sarah Everhardt was third with 200.03 points, edging out compatriot Alysa Lu who was fourth with 198.55.

Defending champion Mone Chiba, who was second after the short program, struggled with her free skate and dropped down to sixth place with a total of 195.08.

The 19-year-old Japanese skater started off well with a triple flip, triple toeloop combination but fell on her triple salchow and on the triple flip.

Kim started her routine with a double axel and then added six clean triple jumps to bring the hometown crowd to its feet.

Gold medalist Kim Chae-yeon of South Korea, center, poses with silver medalist Bradie Tennell of the U.S, left, and bronze medalist Sarah Everhardt of the U.S. during the medal ceremony for the women's single competition of the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at the Mokdong ice rink in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025. Credit: AP/Lee Jin-man

She becomes only the third South Korean skater to win the Four Continents title following Lee Hae-in in 2023 and Yuna Kim in 2009.

Tennell, who is coming off an ankle injury, opened with a triple lutz, triple toeloop combination and then added five more triple jumps.

Everhardt’s free skate featured seven triple jumps including her opening triple lutz.