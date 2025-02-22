Shaidorov shines to become the first Four Continents champion from Kazakhstan in 10 years

SEOUL, South Korea — Mikhail Shaidorov won the free skate with a season-best score on Saturday to become the first skater from Kazakhstan to win the Four Continents title since Denis Ten in 2015.

Shaidorov held a 12-point lead after the short program and was equally impressive in the free skate, landing four quadruple jumps for 190.37 points for an overall total of 285.10.

Cha Jun-hwan of South Korea was second with 265.02 points followed by Jimmy Ma of the United States with 245.01.

Shaidorov opened with a superb triple axel, single Euler and quad salchow combination that set the tone for his routine. He followed with a quad lutz and a quad toe loop before adding another quad toe-triple toe combination later in his routine.

Cha was fourth after the short program and turned in a spectacular free skate to grab the silver medal before the home fans.

The South Korean skater started his routine with a quadruple salchow. His next element was supposed to be a quad toeloop but he could only manage a double, but that was the only major mistake for the 2022 Four Continents champion.

Ma, who was second after the short program, fell on a triple loop early in his routine and touched down on triple axel but was otherwise solid and finished with the bronze medal.

Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan, center, gestures after gestures after competing in the men's free skating in the ISU Four Continents Figure Skating Championships at the Mokdong ice rink in Seoul, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2025. Credit: AP/Lee Jin-man

The ice dance free dance was later Saturday. The competition finishes Sunday with the women’s free skate.