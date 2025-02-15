SportsOlympics

Grant Fisher breaks world indoor mark in 5,000 meters, his 2nd record-breaking performance in a week

Grant Fisher, of the United States, celebrates after winning the...

Grant Fisher, of the United States, celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

BOSTON — Grant Fisher broke his second world indoor record within a week when he shattered a 21-year-old mark in the 5,000 meters on Friday at the BU David Hemery Valentine Invitational.

The American crossed the finish line in 12 minutes, 44.09 seconds to eclipse the mark that Ethiopia's Kenenisa Bekele set on Feb. 20, 2004, by 5.51 seconds.

Last Saturday at the Millrose Games, Fisher broke the indoor world record in the 3,000 meters when he finished in 7:22.91. That broke the record of 7:23.81 set by Ethiopia’s Lamecha Girma two years ago.

The last few days have been filled with world-record performances. Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen broke a world record in the indoor mile on Thursday, breaking Yared Nuguse’s mark set just five days earlier at the Millrose Games. Ingebrigtsen finished in 3:45.14, improving on Nuguse’s 3:46.63 in New York.

Ingebrigtsen, a two-time Olympic champion, also set the world indoor 1,500 meter record at the meet in northern France. He finished in 3:29.63 to lower his own mark that he established on the same track in 2022.

The world records are pending ratification by World Athletics.

More Olympics

U.S. short track skater looking for Olympic redemption2m read
Shiffrin has never finished off the podium in a slalom at the worlds3m read
Algerian boxer says she's 'never stayed down' and vows to fight back after lawsuit1m read
Shiffrin says sharing gold with childhood friend 'tops the list of any medal I've ever won'3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

FLASH SALE

$1 FOR ONE YEAR

Unlimited Digital Access

SUBSCRIBE NOW >>Cancel anytime - new subscribers only