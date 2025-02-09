SportsOlympics

Marco Odermatt shows off an unusual hair cut at the skiing world championships

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, with his hair partially shaved off, arrives...

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt, with his hair partially shaved off, arrives at the medal ceremony for a men's downhill race, at the Alpine Ski World Championships, in Saalbach-Hinterglemm, Austria, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. Credit: AP/Gabriele Facciotti

By The Associated Press

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — Marco Odermatt and other Swiss skiers showed up for the medal ceremony for the men's downhill at the world championships with unusual hair cuts.

Odermatt had his blonde locks shaved off in the center, with hair left on the sides. Others had a full shave.

They were there to celebrate the gold and bronze medals for teammates Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney, respectively.

Odermatt finished fifth in Sunday's race.

Von Allmen completed a sweep for the Swiss men in the speed events after Odermatt won the super-G.

