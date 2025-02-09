Marco Odermatt shows off an unusual hair cut at the skiing world championships
SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — Marco Odermatt and other Swiss skiers showed up for the medal ceremony for the men's downhill at the world championships with unusual hair cuts.
Odermatt had his blonde locks shaved off in the center, with hair left on the sides. Others had a full shave.
They were there to celebrate the gold and bronze medals for teammates Franjo von Allmen and Alexis Monney, respectively.
Odermatt finished fifth in Sunday's race.
Von Allmen completed a sweep for the Swiss men in the speed events after Odermatt won the super-G.
