Huntington native Erik Storck makes sailing debut with Team USA

Erik Storck's mind was on one thing in the minutes leading up to his Olympic debut Monday.

Sailing.

The Huntington native, with teammate Trevor Moore, represented Team USA on the 49er, a high-performance skiff at Weymouth Bay in England.

Storck said he wasn't intimidated by the crowd or the importance of the event.

"This is going to sound fake, but I was really just thinking about it like any other race and I think Trevor was doing the same," he said. "We were just going through our normal routine, looking upwind, figuring it out. It really did feel like any other regatta. There's a few more people watching, but you can't tell that from the starting line."

Moore embraced the fans there to cheer them on.

"Sailing on the Nothe Course is pretty special just because of where it's located," Moore said. "You're right underneath the spectator zone, so hundreds of people are cheering for you."

As for the races, Storck and Moore finished sixth in their first race and 10th in the second. The two are currently seventh in the overall standings, trailing Ireland. Denmark leads after finishing second and fourth in its two races.

Despite their place in the standings, both sailors felt good about the races and are convinced their best performances are ahead of them.

"We had some great moments out there," Moore said on ussailing.org. "We couldn't ask for more, especially with seven more days of racing. We were pushing it down by the pin and we thought it was close, so we went back. We clawed our way back to third, and all in all it was a nice day."

Storck and Moore will race twice more Tuesday.

For Bayport's Debbie Capozzi, a member of the U.S. women's sailing team, it was another split decision as her squad finished 1-1 on Day 2 in the Elliot 6-meter Tournament's round-robin stage.

The split leaves Capozzi, skipper Anne Tunnicliffe and crewmate Molly O'Bryan Vandemoer with a 2-2 record and in a tie for fifth place.

The U.S. team defeated Portugal in the first race, but lost to Australia in the second race of the day.

"It was an awesome race with the Australians," Tunnicliffe said. "It came down to half a foot. Tricky conditions, but really fun. We knew it was going to be really close racing. There's still more racing to come."

Team USA continues its quest for a medal Tuesday with races against Finland and France.