Paris Olympics organizer Tony Estanguet nominated by IOC to return as a member

The President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet,...

The President of the Paris 2024 Organizing Committee, Tony Estanguet, right, addresses the audience as IOC President Thomas Bach, left, watches during the 2024 Summer Olympics closing ceremony at the Stade de France, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

LAUSANNE, Switzerland — Paris Olympics organizer Tony Estanguet was nominated Tuesday to return to the IOC as a member.

The International Olympic Committee said its executive board nominated Estanguet — who led the successful Paris project for more than nine years from bidding through to staging the 2024 Summer Games and Paralympics — to be elected at its annual meeting in March near the site of Ancient Olympia.

Voting is by more than 100 members who are invited to join the Olympic body with their main task to confirm future host cities and elect the IOC president.

The membership currently includes royalty from Asia and Europe, international sports officials, former and current Olympic athletes, politicians, diplomats, industrialists and an Oscar-winning actress.

Estanguet's return should be a formality. A three-time Olympic champion in canoeing, he previously served an eight-year term as an IOC athlete member from 2013 to 2021.

A legally complex vote by athletes at the 2012 London Olympics meant Estanguet and current IOC presidential candidate Kirsty Coventry were among four athletes who did not formally get installed as members until the next year.

The IOC said the 46-year-old Estanguet is being nominated as an independent individual member, meaning he could remain until reaching the statutory age limit of 70. Members must be re-elected every eight years.

The next IOC session scheduled March 18-21 in Greece will elect a president to succeed Thomas Bach, who is leaving after completing the maximum 12 years in office. Seven candidates are standing.

