Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries, 3-time Olympic gold medalist, announces she's pregnant

Bobsledder Kaillie Humphries has announced that she is missing this season because she and her husband, former bobsledder Travis Armbruster, are expecting their first child.

Humphries made the revelation Monday, saying the baby is due in June.

“Baby on board,” she wrote.

The three-time Olympic gold medalist has been open about her plans to become a mother, saying after the 2022 Beijing Olympics — where she won gold in monobob — that she was hoping to become pregnant with an eye on returning in time to compete at the 2026 Olympics. Humphries has also shared details on her social media platforms about her struggles with in vitro fertilization.

The 38-year-old Humphries has made clear to USA Bobsled that she is not planning to retire. She raced with Kaysha Love as her push athlete in the two-person event at the Beijing Games, and has since helped mentor Love as she transitions toward a career in driving.

“Kaillie has been such a huge mentor for me in the sense of being the most supportive," Love said. “When I came to her after the games and I said, ‘Kaills, I really want to try to become a pilot.’ She was nothing but supportive. She's someone who I have confided in a lot.”

Humphries' record in bobsled is second to none. Humphries has driven to 10 medals — five gold, three silver and two bronze — in two-woman and monobob events at the world championships in her career, plus has won 30 times on the World Cup circuit.

Kaillie Humphries, of the United States, drives during the women's monobob heat 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kaillie Humphries of the U.S. announced Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, that she is missing this season because she and her husband are expecting their first child, due in June. ( Credit: AP/Dmitri Lovetsky

Humphries won her first three women’s bobsled Olympic medals — two gold, one bronze — for Canada, then joined the U.S. team in 2019 after saying she had suffered mental and emotional trauma and no longer felt safe being a part of that program.

She made the switch knowing the Beijing Games were not guaranteed, since she needed to get a passport before competing in the Olympics for the U.S. — a process that can take four years. She got it done in just over two years, and became a U.S. citizen in December 2021.

Her win in monobob at the Beijing Games made Humphries the first woman to win Olympic gold for two different countries, and the first Olympian to win gold for both the U.S. and Canada. She also is the first woman to win three golds in bobsledding.