Hodgkinson beats Littler to prestigious BBC sports award after winning Olympic 800-meter gold

Keely Hodgkinson smiles after receiving the award for BBC Sports...

Keely Hodgkinson smiles after receiving the award for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024 during the 2024 BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards in Salford, England, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. Credit: AP/David Davies

By The Associated Press

SALFORD, England — Keely Hodgkinson was voted as the BBC Sports Personality of the Year for 2024 on Tuesday after winning the 800 meters at the Olympic Games in Paris.

It is the fourth straight year that the award has been won by a woman, following soccer players Mary Earps in 2023 and Beth Mead in 2022, and tennis player Emma Raducanu in 2021.

As well as winning Olympic gold, the 22-year-old Hodgkinson successfully defended her European title and set a new British record — of 1 minute, 54.61 seconds — that made her the sixth fastest woman in history in the 800.

Darts superstar Luke Littler was second in the public vote after finishing as the runner-up in the world championship at the age of 16, while England cricketer Joe Root took third-place prize at a ceremony in Salford.

