Kerri Walsh Jennings, without Misty-May Treanor, to try for another Olympics

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings needs a new teammate for her attempt at a fourth Summer Games. She's asked London silver medalist April Ross to be her partner for 2016.

Walsh Jennings was teamed with Misty May-Treanor for the past three Olympics. But May-Treanor has retired.

Walsh Jennings says she's not done. She had her third child -- and first daughter -- this spring. She says she's working to return for next month's World Series of Beach Volleyball in Long Beach, Calif., where she'll play with two-time Manhattan Beach Open winner Whitney Pavlik.

Ross played with Jennifer Kessy in London and they're together on the international tour this year.

Beach volleyball partnerships usually reshuffle with about two years to go before the Olympics so the partners can develop chemistry while they attempt to qualify for the Summer Games.