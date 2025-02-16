SportsOlympics

Ugandan Kiplimo smashes men's half-marathon world record in under 57 minutes

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo celebrates his world record of 7 minutes...

Uganda's Jacob Kiplimo celebrates his world record of 7 minutes and 26.64 seconds after winning the men's 3000m competition at the Golden Gala Pietro Mennea IAAF Diamond League athletics meet in Rome, Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. Credit: AP/Gregorio Borgia

By The Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain — Ugandan Jacob Kiplimo set a men's half-marathon word record on Sunday and also became the first runner to go under 57 minutes.

The 24-year-old Kiplimo set a time of 56 minutes, 41 seconds at a road race in Barcelona, smashing the previous record of 57:30 by Ethiopian distance runner Yomif Kejelcha last year in the Spanish city of Valencia.

World Athletics said it was the greatest single improvement on the men’s half-marathon record, and that Kiplimo benefited from ideal weather conditions of 13 degrees Celsius (55 Fahrenheit) with no wind.

Kiplimo won a bronze medal in 10,000 meters at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

More Olympics

U.S. short track skater looking for Olympic redemption2m read
Shiffrin has never finished off the podium in a slalom at the worlds3m read
Algerian boxer says she's 'never stayed down' and vows to fight back after lawsuit1m read
Shiffrin says sharing gold with childhood friend 'tops the list of any medal I've ever won'3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME