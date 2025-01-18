SportsOlympics

Lindsey Vonn in 20th place in downhill at Cortina as Sofia Goggia leads

Italy's Sofia Goggia speeds down the course during an alpine...

Italy's Sofia Goggia speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 Credit: AP/Marco Trovati

By The Associated Press

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Sofia Goggia is leading a World Cup downhill on the course that will host women’s skiing at next year’s Milan-Cortina Olympics, while Lindsey Vonn was in 20th on Saturday.

It’s Vonn’s first race back in Cortina after nearly six years of retirement — at age 40 with a new titanium knee. She holds the record of 12 wins on the Olympia delle Tofane course.

Vonn returned to the circuit last month when she finished 14th in a super-G in St. Moritz. Then she placed sixth and fourth in a downhill and a super-G, respectively, in St. Anton, Austria, last weekend.

Goggia led Kajsa Vickhoff Lie by 0.42 seconds with Federica Brignone in third, 0.55 behind. Vonn was 1.68 back.

It would be Goggia’s fourth win in Cortina — all in downhill.

Results were not official yet because lower-ranked skiers were still coming down.

A super-G is scheduled for Sunday in Cortina.

Italy's Sofia Goggia speeds down the course during an alpine...

Italy's Sofia Goggia speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025 Credit: AP/Marco Trovati

Vonn told The Associated Press on Thursday that she plans to retire again after next year's Winter Games.

More Olympics

Lindsey Vonn gets up intact after fall toward end of downhill training run in Cortina
World silver medalist Isabeau Levito to miss US figure skating nationals with foot injury
'Iron Lady' of swimming retires after stellar career
Vonn 10th fastest in practice for her first World Cup downhill in 6 years1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME