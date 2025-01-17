SportsOlympics

Lindsey Vonn takes it easy in downhill training a day after crashing in Cortina

United States' Lindsey Vonn speeds down the course during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill training, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. Credit: AP/Marco Trovati

By The Associated Press

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy — Lindsey Vonn took it easier in downhill training on Friday a day after crashing for the first time of her World Cup comeback at age 40.

Vonn finished more than three seconds behind leader Sofia Goggia of Italy on the Olympia delle Tofane course. Still, she almost lost control landing a jump midway down before quickly recovering her balance.

Vonn said that she had only a sore bum and a broken boot after losing control near the end of her run on Thursday.

“I don’t think my crash had any impact on my expectations for the weekend,” Vonn added Friday. “I hope I can put everything together tomorrow but this is only my fourth race back and I’m not expecting anything of myself, only to ski well and enjoy being back in Cortina one more time.”

Vonn returned last month after nearly six years of retirement and has finished 14th, sixth and fourth in her opening three races. A downhill and a super-G are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

“I still have a lot of things I need to figure out and I’m not 100% there yet with my equipment and with my skiing,” said Vonn, who holds the record in Cortina with 12 wins.

Vonn told The Associated Press on Thursday that she hopes to end her career “for once and for all” at next year’s Olympics, when women’s skiing will be contested in Cortina.

United States' Lindsey Vonn gets ready to start during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill training, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025 Credit: AP/Alessandro Trovati

