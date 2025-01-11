Egle-Kipp win 4th straight World Cup luge race, Forgan-Kirkby medal again for US

ALTENBERG, Germany — Selina Egle and Lara Kipp of Austria won their fourth consecutive World Cup luge women's doubles race Saturday, while the U.S. team of Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby earned their fourth medal in five races this season.

Egle and Kipp had the fastest time in both runs, easily topping the German sled of Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal. Forgan and Kirkby were third.

In men's doubles, Martins Bots and Roberts Plume of Latvia got their second win of the season, with the German team of Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt second and the Austrian sled of Yannick Mueller and Armin Frauscher placing third.

The top U.S. men’s doubles sled was Marcus Mueller and Ansel Haugsjaa, who placed sixth.

In men's singles luge, Germany got gold and silver — Max Langenhan winning and Felix Loch placing second. Dominik Fischnaller of Italy was third, and the top American was Jonny Gustafson in 13th.

Bobsled

At St. Moritz, Switzerland, Germany went gold-gold-bronze to sweep the podium slots in a two-man World Cup race on Saturday.

Francesco Friedrich and Alexander Schuller tied with Johannes Lochner and Georg Fleischhauer for the win, while Adam Ammour and Benedikt Hertel were 0.07 seconds back for third.

Chevonne Chelsea Forgan and Sophia Kirkby of the USA celebrate finishing in third place after the women's doubles 2nd run, during the Luge World Cup, in Altenberg, Germany, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2025. Credit: AP/Robert Michael

No other sled in the field was within a second of the winning times. Frank del Duca and Carsten Vissering were eighth for the U.S.

Up next

Bobsled: Two-woman and four-man World Cup at St. Moritz, Sunday.

Luge: Women's singles and team relay World Cup at Altenberg, Sunday.

Skeleton: World Cup season finales for men’s, women’s and mixed team Feb. 7 at Lillehammer, Norway.