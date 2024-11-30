SportsOlympics

Forgan and Kirkby win a World Cup women's doubles luge gold for the US

By The Associated Press

LILLEHAMMER, Norway — Chevonne Forgan and Sophie Kirkby became the first Americans to win a World Cup luge gold medal on foreign soil in nearly seven years, prevailing Saturday in the season-opening women's doubles race.

It was part of a two-medal day for USA Luge. Emily Sweeney took silver in the women's singles event.

Forgan and Kirkby's first World Cup gold medal came when they edged the German team of Jessica Degenhardt and Cheyenne Rosenthal by 17 milliseconds over the two runs. Forgan and Kirkby had the fastest time in the first heat, fell behind the Germans' pace in the second heat, then found just enough speed at the end to reclaim the lead for good.

The last World Cup gold for USA Luge was Dec. 8, 2023, when the men’s doubles team of Zachary DiGregorio and Sean Hollander won on home ice in Lake Placid, New York. The most recent one before that was Summer Britcher’s gold in a women’s sprint race at Lillehammer on Jan. 21, 2018.

Kirkby wore a message on the palm of one of her gloves: “I'm very, very proud of her,” she scrawled with a marker, a quote from her late father.

“I'm really happy about our performance,” Kirkby said. “It brings me tears of joy and a little bit of sadness. My dad passed away this past summer and he would have been so proud to see this.”

The Latvian team of Marta Robezniece and Kitija Bogdanova was third in the women’s doubles race.

In women’s singles, Julia Taubitz of Germany held off Sweeney by about one-tenth of a second for the win. Sweeney set a track record in her second run, pulling her into the silver-medal spot.

Lisa Schulte of Austria was third. The Americans had three sliders in the top eight of the women’s race, with Britcher sixth and Ashley Farquharson eighth.

“It’s really an extraordinary day,” Sweeney said.

In men’s doubles, Toni Eggert and Florian Mueller of Germany won, with Martins Bots and Roberts Plume of Latvia second and the Austrian sled of Thomas Steu and Wolfgang Kindl third.

The U.S. had two men’s doubles top-10 sleds: Dana Kellogg and Frank Ike were eighth, and DiGregorio and Hollander were two spots back.

The World Cup weekend in Lillehammer ends Sunday with men's singles, mixed doubles and mixed singles races.

More Olympics

Olympic flame for 2026 Milan-Cortina Games will go on 63-day journey across Italy2m read
Ruling in doping case set to give biathlon star Fourcade a gold 15 years after Vancouver Olympics1m read
Simone Biles to join Snoop Dogg as a guest mentor for an episode on NBC's 'The Voice'2m read
League One Volleyball lands additional investment of $100 million with 1st pro season nearing launch1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?

Black Friday$1 FOR
1 YEARUnlimited Digital Access

ACT NOWCANCEL ANYTIME