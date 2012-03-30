Michael Phelps, Ryan Lochte qualify for Grand Prix finals

INDIANAPOLIS -- Michael Phelps and Ryan Lochte have both qualified for Friday night's finals at the Indianapolis Grand Prix.

They just won't be swimming against one another.

Phelps posted the second-fastest time in the 400 IM prelims, finishing in 4 minutes, 21.31 seconds with a far better swim than Thursday's two events. Tyler Clary had the best qualifying time, 4:19.02.

One day after failing to make the finals in two events, Lochte reached the finals in the 200 freestyle and the 200 backstroke. He was sixth fastest in the free at 1:50.17 and fourth in the back at 2:00.33.

Missy Franklin advanced to the finals in two events -- the 200 free and 200 back. The finals heat in the 200 free also will include Katie Hoff, Dana Vollmer and Allison Schmitt.