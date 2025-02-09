SportsOlympics

Grant Fisher sets world indoor record in 3,000, Yared Nuguse breaks mile mark at Millrose Games

Grant Fisher, of the United States, celebrates after winning the...

Grant Fisher, of the United States, celebrates after winning the bronze medal in the men's 5000 meters final at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Aug. 10, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Credit: AP/Ashley Landis

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK — American middle-distance runners Grant Fisher and Yared Nuguse each walked away from the Millrose Games on Saturday with a win and a world indoor record.

Their victories were all part of a fast-paced day at The Armory that was highlighted by Fisher toppling the mark in the 3,000 meters and Nuguse in the mile.

The 27-year-old Fisher set the tone with a time of 7 minutes, 22.91 seconds. He broke the record of 7:23.81 set by Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma two years ago.

Fisher, the bronze medalist in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters at the Paris Olympics, needed a strong kick just to hold on for the win. Close behind him was Cole Hocker, who finished in 7:23.14 and also would have broken the world indoor mark. Hocker is the reigning Olympic 1,500-meter champion.

Soon after, it was Nuguse's turn to chase history. He finished the Wanamaker Mile in a world-record time of 3:46.63. It eclipsed the time of 3:47.01 that Ethiopia's Yomif Kejelcha turned in nearly six years ago.

Like Fisher, Nuguse, 25, needed an all-out burst toward the end. Hobbs Kessler was on his heels and finished in 3:46.90, which also would've broken the mark that Kejelcha held.

Both world records are subject to ratification.

Yared Nuguse, of the United States, reacts after winning in...

Yared Nuguse, of the United States, reacts after winning in a men's 1500-meter semifinal at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024, in Saint-Denis, France. Credit: AP/Petr David Josek

In men's 60-meter race, Americans Marcellus Moore, Trayvon Bromell and Pjai Austin went 1-2-3. The women's 60 meters also featured a U.S. sweep, with Jacious Sears holding off Celera Barnes and Aleia Hobbs.

