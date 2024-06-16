Andy Murray selected for 5th Olympics but not certain he will play. Emma Raducanu turns down chance

LONDON — Andy Murray is not “100% sure” he will play at a fifth Olympics despite his selection for the Paris Games on Sunday.

Murray, who back in February signaled his intention to retire later this year, has been granted an International Tennis Federation (ITF) place to compete in the singles’ event of the Olympic tennis tournament due to being a former Grand Slam winner and Olympic gold medalist in 2012 and '16.

Team GB announced its tennis squad for Paris at Queen’s Club on Sunday and while Murray is currently only down to play singles, he has been nominated for a place in the doubles alongside Dan Evans.

The British duo will find out on June 25 if the ITF has granted them a spot but Murray again cast doubt over his participation in France later this summer at Roland Garros if he cannot feature in the doubles competition.

“I am not 100% sure,” Murray said at Queen’s Club, while dressed in a Team GB tracksuit.

“It depends a little bit physically how I am doing. How the next few weeks go as well. Yeah, my plan just now is to play, but it is not straightforward.

“I’ll find out in the next 10 days or so on the doubles and what’s going to happen there. Hopefully me and Evo get the chance to play."

Team GB was also notified on Thursday that 2021 U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu would be in the mix for an ITF place, but she turned down the chance because of the multiple changes in surface over the coming weeks and after only recently returning from a lengthy injury absence.

Murray is one of four male singles players selected by LTA Olympic team leader Iain Bates alongside Jack Draper, Cameron Norrie and Evans, with Katie Boulter the sole female participant for Britain.