New York City Marathon Results
1. Tamirat Tola, Ethiopia, 2:04:58
2. Albert Korir, Kenya, 2:06:57
3. Shura Kitata, Ethiopia, 2:07:11
4. Abdi Nageeye, Netherlands, 2:10:21
5. Koen Naert, Belgium, 2:10:25
6. Maru Teferi, Israel, 2:10:28
7. Iliass Aouani, Italy, 2:10:54
8. Edward Cheserek, Kenya, 2:11:07
9. Jemal Yimer, Ethiopia 2:11:31
10. Futsum Zienasellassie, United States, 2:12:09
1. Hellen Obiri, Kenya, 2:27:23
2. Letesenbet Gidey, Ethiopia, 2:27:29
3. Sharon Lokedi, Kenya, 2:27:33
4. Brigid Kosgei, Kenya, 2:27:45
5. Mary Ngugi, Kenya, 2:27:53
6. Viola Cheptoo, Kenya, 2:28:11
7. Edna Kiplagat, Kenya, 2:29:40
8. Kellyn Taylor, United States, 2:29:48
9. Molly Huddle, United States, 2:32:02
10. Fantu Zewude Jifar, Ethiopia, 2:34:10
1. Marcel Hug, Switzerland, 1:25:29
2. Daniel Romanchuk, United States, 1:30:07
3. Jetze Plat, Netherlands, 1:34:22
4. Aaron Pike, United States, 1:39:58
5. Sho Watanabe, Japan, 1:40:01
1. Catherine Debrunner, Switzerland, 1:39:32 CR
2. Manuela Schar, Switzerland, 1:47:54
3. Susannah Scaroni, United States, 1:48:14
4. Eden Rainbow-Cooper, United Kingdom, 1:49:34
5. Aline Dos Santos Rocha, Brazil, 1:53:25