Swiss skier Marco Odermatt in gold medal position in the men's super-G at worlds

SAALBACH-HINTERGLEMM, Austria — Marco Odermatt was in line to win the men’s super-G at the Alpine skiing world championships on Friday after the top-ranked racers completed their runs.

The Swiss skier beat Raphael Haaser of Austria by one second. Adrian Smiseth Sejerstad of Norway was 1.15 seconds behind Odermatt in third.

It would be the first super-G medal from a major event for Odermatt, the three-time overall World Cup champion who is the Olympic giant slalom champion. He won the downhill and GS titles at the worlds two years ago.

Results were not official yet because lower-ranked skiers were still coming down the course.