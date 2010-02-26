Ohno earns bronze in relay, DQ’d in 500 final

Apolo Anton Ohno anchored the United States to a bronze-medal finish in the 5,000-meter short track speedskating relay, earning his eighth career Olympic medal.

Earlier Friday, the American was disqualified in the 500 final, apparently for causing a crash in the final turn.

Ohno claimed his third medal of the Vancouver Games, to go with a silver and another bronze that made him America’s most decorated Winter Olympian.

Ohno stuck out his left skate but was edged by South Korea’s Kwak Yoon-gy at the finish line of the 45-lap relay. Canada won the gold and South Korea earned the silver.