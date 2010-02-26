SportsOlympics

Ohno earns bronze in relay, DQ’d in 500 final

USA's Apolo Anton Ohno reacts after being disqualified from the...

USA's Apolo Anton Ohno reacts after being disqualified from the men's 500m finals short track skating competition at the Vancouver 2010 Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Feb. 26, 2010) Credit: AP

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Apolo Anton Ohno anchored the United States to a bronze-medal finish in the 5,000-meter short track speedskating relay, earning his eighth career Olympic medal.

Earlier Friday, the American was disqualified in the 500 final, apparently for causing a crash in the final turn.

Ohno claimed his third medal of the Vancouver Games, to go with a silver and another bronze that made him America’s most decorated Winter Olympian.

Ohno stuck out his left skate but was edged by South Korea’s Kwak Yoon-gy at the finish line of the 45-lap relay. Canada won the gold and South Korea earned the silver.

More Olympics

Didn't find what you were looking for?