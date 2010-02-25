Ohno vying for relay, individual sprint medals

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Apolo Anton Ohno is bracing for chaos as he goes for two more medals Friday night on the final night of Olympic short track. He'll be one of 20 skaters careening around the rink in the 5,000-meter relay, knowing South Korea is out to avenge its loss of three medals through disqualification.

Ohno also goes for an individual gold medal in the 500 meters. He already is America's most decorated Winter Olympian with seven career medals, having added a silver and a bronze at the Vancouver Games.

"I understand that Apolo cherishes the journey more than the destination," teammate Simon Cho said, "but while on the journey, why not snatch up a couple more gold medals while you're at it?"

In what could be his third and final Olympics, Ohno will anchor the U.S. team of Cho, J.R. Celski and Travis Jayner in taking on the powerful South Koreans, China, Canada and France in 45 laps of confusion, or as it's officially known, the 5,000 relay final.

"There's going to be people back home watching and saying, 'What the hell is going on?' " Ohno said. "Just watch the last four laps, that's all that really matters. It's kind of like an NBA game, just kind of show up in the fourth quarter."

In the 500, it's all about the start and getting off the line quickly.

"If you get fourth off the line, and you're not a really small guy and there's not a lot of room, chances are you might get stuck there the whole race," Ohno said.