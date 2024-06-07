Paris Olympics: What to know and who to watch during the artistic swimming competition

A roadmap to follow for the artistic swimming competition during the Paris Olympics:

Athletes To Watch

—Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi, China: The 27-year-old twins dominated at this year's world championships in Doha, Qatar, and they'll be among the gold-medal favorites in Paris.

—Bill May, United States: At age 45, May is hoping to finally realize his dream of competing at the Olympics. He is a six-time world championship medalist and longtime advocate for male competitors to be allowed at the Summer Games.

Storylines To Follow

—Russia Stays Home: After sweeping the gold medals at six straight Olympics, Russia didn't take part in the last three world championships and won't be at the Paris Games either because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. For the first time since 1996, a country other than Russia will claim Olympic gold.

—Men Are Welcome: Men have competed for decades in the lower levels of the sport formerly known as synchronized swimming, but this will be the first time they’ve been allowed at the Olympic pool. They can compete only in the team event, not duet, with a limit of two men on the eight-member squads.

Bill May, front, leads the United States team out to compete in the team acrobatic of artistic swimming at the World Swimming Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Credit: AP/Nick Didlick

—Rising Powers: China appears most likely to fill the Russian void at the top of the medal table after winning seven of 11 events at this year’s worlds in Doha, Qatar, with Japan and Spain also in the mix. The U.S. earned a spot in both events after failing to qualify for the team competition in Tokyo.

Key Dates

The artistic swimming competition is being held over five days at the new Paris Aquatics Centre. It begins Aug. 5 and concludes Aug. 10, with an off day on Aug. 8.

Reigning Champions

Gold medalists China's Wang Liuyi and Wang Qianyi takes part in the Free Routine segment of the Artistic Swimming Women's Duet competition at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. Credit: AP/Ng Han Guan

—Duet: Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Svetlana Romashina, Russian Olympic Committee.

—Team: Russian Olympic Committee.