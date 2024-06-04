Paris Olympics: What to know and who to watch during the gymnastics competition

A roadmap to follow for the men's and women's gymnastics competitions during the Paris Olympics:

Athletes to Watch

—Simone Biles, United States: The 2016 all-around Olympic champion is making a bid for her third Olympic team at age 27. She won two medals in Tokyo (team silver and a bronze in balance beam) despite removing herself from multiple competitions to focus on her mental health. She returned to the sport last year, winning a record sixth world all-around title.

—Sunisa Lee, United States: Lee became the fifth straight American woman to claim the Olympic all-around title when she won in Tokyo. The 21-year-old has been fighting health issues over the last three years but is hopeful of making a run at the five-woman U.S. team.

—Rebeca Andrade, Brazil: Andrade in 2021 became the first woman from South America to win a medal in the all-around, earning silver behind Lee. The 2022 world all-around champion, Andrade likely is the best threat to end the U.S.'s long run atop the all-around podium.

—Daiki Hashimoto, Japan: Hashimoto picked up the mantle from fellow countryman and gymnastics icon Kohei Uchimura in Tokyo, winning the Olympic all-around title in his home country.

—Fred Richard, United States: The 20-year-old is making a point to try to help men's gymnastics become relevant. He has developed an avid following on social media and backed it up with substance. He became the first U.S. gymnast in 13 years to win an all-around medal at the world championships when he earned bronze last fall.

Simone Biles reacts after being named to the U.S. women's senior national team during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

Storylines to Follow

—Biles placed mental health at the forefront of the Olympic conversation when she prioritized her safety over her pursuit of medals in Tokyo. She has been transparent about her ongoing issues and believes she's better prepared for what might await her in Paris.

—Defending Olympic team champion Russia will not be part of the Games (it was not allowed into the qualifying events because of the war in Ukraine), making the U.S. women heavy favorites to reclaim their spot atop the sport. The stiffest challenge likely will come from Brazil and perhaps France, which earned a surprising bronze at worlds.

—China and Japan figure to fight it out on the men's side with Russia, which edged China for gold in Tokyo, out of the mix. The U.S. men could sneak into the third spot, something they did last fall at worlds.

Simone Biles competes on the floor exercise during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Sunday, June 2, 2024, in Fort Worth, Texas. Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Key Dates

—July 27, men's qualifying.

—July 28, women's qualifying.

—July 29, men's team final.

—July 30, women's team final.

—July 31, men's all-around final.

—Aug. 1, women's all-around final.

—Aug, 3-5, event finals.

Reigning Champions

Women's Gymnastics

Team: Russia.

All-around: Sunisa Lee, United States.

Floor Exercise: Jade Carey, United States.

Balance Beam: Chenchen Guan, China.

Uneven Bars: Nina Derwael, Belgium.

Vault: Rebeca Andrade, Brazil.

Men's Gymnastics

Team: Russia.

All-around: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan.

Floor Exercise: Artem Dolgopyat, Israel.

High Bar: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan.

Parallel Bars: Jingyuan Zou, China.

Pommel Horse: Max Whitlock, Britain.

Still Rings: Yang Liu, China.

Vault: Shin Jea-hwan, South Korea.