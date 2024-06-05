LA28 organizers choose former US military leader Reynold Hoover as CEO

LOS ANGELES — The organizing committee for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics has hired retired Army Lt. Gen. Reynold Hoover as its CEO.

In a news release announcing the move on Wednesday, the committee said, “Hoover's appointment underscored LA28's heightened focus on operations and delivery.”

“Reynold is one of the few people in the nation who possesses the operational and logistics expertise that the Olympic and Paralympic Games require,” LA28 President Casey Wasserman said.

Hoover is a retired U.S. Army and National Guard veteran who earned the rank of three-star lieutenant general. He served as deputy commander of the U.S. Northern Command out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado from 2016-18. He had roles in U.S. operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. Before that, he worked at the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the CIA.

His most recent job was at the global executive search firm Korn Ferry.

Hoover said helping deliver the Olympics to Los Angeles “will serve as the capstone of my career in public service.”

He is scheduled to start the job Monday and will take the place of Kathy Carter, who stepped down at the end of last year.