7 stand trial over cyber death threats against Paris Olympics artistic director

PARIS — Seven people have been summoned to appear in court in Paris on Wednesday in connection with cyberbullying targeting the artistic director of last summer's Paris Olympics’ opening and closing ceremonies.

Thomas Jolly filed a complaint for death threats after receiving homophobic and antisemitic abuse on social networks. The online attacks erupted after Jolly’s acclaimed but controversial opening spectacle on the Seine in July — a queer-inclusive, high-energy fusion of tradition and modernity.

The abuse quickly escalated, including attacks based on Jolly' sexual orientation and wrongly assumed Israeli roots, and reportedly aimed to silence the artistic intent of the show. Jolly responded by filing a formal complaint with the Paris prosecutor’s office on July 31, prompting an investigation that led to arrests in the south of France in October 2024.

The seven people charged, ranging in age from 22 to 79, face counts of death threats, aggravated insults, and cyberbullying — serious allegations carrying the weight of potential prison time and heavy fines.

A verdict in the Jolly’s case is expected at a later date.

The arrests were seen as a first step in France’s fight against cyberbullying, which authorities noted has become increasingly sophisticated. In Jolly’s case, prosecutors pointed to the disturbing “pack behavior” of attackers acting independently to escalate the harassment, a pattern seen in other online hate campaigns.