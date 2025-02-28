SportsOlympics

Duplantis raises his pole vault world record to 6.27m

By The Associated Press

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — Mondo Duplantis lifted his pole vault world record to 6.27 meters in a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on Friday.

The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter to his world record he last improved in August in Poland.

It was the 11th world pole vault record for Duplantis.

The Swede did it on his first attempt at the All Star Perche.

Emmanouil Karalis was second with a Greek record clearance of 6.02.

Six men cleared 5.91 or higher for the first time in a single competition.

More Olympics

Al Trautwig, longtime MSG Networks broadcaster, dies at age 684m read
Vonn's peers say her return at 40 is 'pretty freaking awesome'3m read
U.S. short track skater looking for Olympic redemption2m read
Shiffrin has never finished off the podium in a slalom at the worlds3m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME