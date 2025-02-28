Duplantis raises his pole vault world record to 6.27m

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — Mondo Duplantis lifted his pole vault world record to 6.27 meters in a World Athletics Indoor Tour meeting on Friday.

The Olympic and world champion added a centimeter to his world record he last improved in August in Poland.

It was the 11th world pole vault record for Duplantis.

The Swede did it on his first attempt at the All Star Perche.

Emmanouil Karalis was second with a Greek record clearance of 6.02.

Six men cleared 5.91 or higher for the first time in a single competition.