Rio Olympics: Michael Phelps qualifies for 100 fly final after winning 200 IM

Michael Phelps is one step closer to defending his Olympic title in the 100-meter butterfly.

He finished second in his semifinal with a time of 51.60, behind Hungary’s Laszlo Cseh, who finished in 51.52.

Phelps is seeking a fourth consecutive gold medal in the 100 fly. He won the gold medal in the 200-meter individual medley final for the fourth straight time earlier Thursday night.

Joseph Schooling of Singapore finished with the fastest overall time of 50.83 in the second semifinal heat. Fellow American Tom Shields also qualified with a time of 51.61.